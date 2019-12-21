Laura Kiefert: Congress should clarify that presidents aren't above the law

Dear Editor: Like many patriotic Americans, I believe that no one is above the law, not even the President. However, with the rampant corruption and pending impeachment of Donald Trump, the ambiguity of whether or not a sitting president can be indicted is currently being debated.
Presently, the Constitution is silent on whether a president can face criminal prosecution, the U.S. Supreme Court has not directly addressed the question, and the U.S. Justice Department has a decades-old policy that a sitting president cannot be indicted. Therefore, criminal charges being brought against Trump, regardless of the severity of his crimes, just aren’t going to happen.
The thought of a criminal residing in the White House sickens me, and I would hope it would be troublesome for everyone. Therefore, in order to keep crooks from occupying 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, in the future, voters must do a better job of vetting presidential candidates.
In addition, we need Congress to specifically state in law what many of us have always taken for granted — that no one, including the President of the United States, is above the law or has the right to obstruct justice by ignoring a lawful subpoena in an effort to cover his/her crimes. Every American deserves to be assured of this fundamental principle of our government.
I would hope that all candidates for president will show he/she will follow the law and has no crimes to hide by supporting such a clarification in law.
Laura Kiefert
Green Bay
