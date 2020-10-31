Laura Gottlieb: Support Abigail Lowery in the 31st Assembly District

Dear Editor: Incumbent Assembly Rep. John Jagler failed to show up for a virtual candidates’ forum earlier this month. What does this mean?
Is Jagler so confident that he’ll win that he doesn’t need to show up?
Does Jagler secretly hate his job and hopes to be defeated next month?
Is he afraid of talking with voters?
Is Jagler rude, arrogant, lazy or inadequate?
Perhaps Jagler despises the traditional civic practices of a democracy.
Whatever the answer, Jagler’s behavior is frustrating to voters.
His work as a state legislator is poor. A citizens group tried to drop in at his Capitol offices on four successive Tuesdays last fall; neither he nor his staff were there. He has refused to hold listening sessions with constituents. He refuses to respond to the League of Women Voters’ questionnaire on where he stands on statewide issues. He shows no independent thinking and votes however Speaker Vos tells him to.
I urge all voters in the 37th Assembly District to give up on this deadbeat, and vote for Abigail Lowery. Her two terms as DeForest Village Trustee show her to be enthusiastic, communicative, positive, committed and people-oriented. Assembly District 37 deserves a representative who will work hard for everyone.
Laura Gottlieb
Madison
