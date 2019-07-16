Dear Editor: Flambeau Mining Company recently applied to the Wisconsin DNR to drastically cut back on monitoring requirements at their mine near Ladysmith in northern Wisconsin. A new report authored by hydrogeologist Robert E. Moran (remwater.org) suggests monitoring should be increased, not decreased.
After reviewing thousands of pages of Flambeau Mine documents, Dr. Moran concluded: “Flambeau ground and surface water quality is being and has been degraded — despite years of industry public relations statements touting the success of the FMC operation.”
He added: “For decades, some of the most relevant data and the most significant water-related impacts have been withheld from public view.”
He noted the following:
• All routine Flambeau groundwater monitoring data are from FILTERED samples, from which some, if not most of the chemical components have been removed, thereby lowering the original concentrations.
• The number of monitoring wells along the "compliance boundary" (where ground water standards are enforced by the state) is inadequate. There is only ONE nested well along the entire 3.5-mile boundary encircling the mine, and it appears to be positioned outside the main ground water flow path identified by FMC.
• FMC’s Flambeau River surface water monitoring is “totally inadequate.” NO SAMPLING has been done in the river immediately adjacent to the backfilled pit, even though FMC’s own modeling showed that groundwater flowing through the waste rock in the pit would “flow directly into the bed of the Flambeau River.”
Dr. Moran concluded: “In short, the Flambeau Mine is the poster child for a severely-flawed permitting and oversight process that has likely generated long-term public liabilities.”
To read the full 116-page report, go to: deertailscientific.wordpress.com/ and click on “Outside Reviews of FMC Data.” Let's make sure these kinds of abuses are not repeated with the new mines coming down the pike in Wisconsin.
Laura Gauger
Duluth, Minnesota
