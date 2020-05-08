Laura Chern: Roggensack should be recalled from state Supreme Court

Dear Editor: Liz Uihlein, a major GOP donor and an economic adviser to President Donald Trump, is calling for a recall of Gov. Evers over his well-reasoned stay-at-home order. I have a different idea. I am calling for the recall of Chief Justice Patience Roggensack, who callously led the Wisconsin Supreme Court to a 4-2 decision to require in-person voting during a world-wide pandemic. The entire world watched in horror as tens of thousands of Wisconsin voters had to risk their health to vote. It was Roggensack who decided to hear the case. It was Roggensack who hastily convened the court, not in person but virtually, to hear the case within hours of its filing. This obviously partisan judge is now going to lead the court in taking away emergency powers the governor needs to keep us safe from the COVID-19 virus. No matter what your party affiliation, we are all human and we are all vulnerable to the virus. Recall Justice Roggensack who doesn’t deserve a seat on bench for playing games with our lives to benefit her Republican Party.