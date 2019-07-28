Dear Editor: John Nichols surely exaggerated when he remarked that Congressman Mike Gallagher failed to stand up to President Trump's "send her back" comments,
Nichols stated, quote: "Gallagher tried to sound reasonable last week, announcing that, 'Chants like ‘send her back’ are abhorrent. If we are going to get anything done in Congress, we need to find a way to take the temperature down and rediscover common ground.”
It is highly challenging for this writer to describe Gallagher's attention to the matter as not standing up to Trump. Furthermore, Gallagher deserves praise for expressing hope for improved congressional dialogues.
Laura Burno
Town of Pleasant Springs
