Dear Editor: We have a rare chance to get something important done through the state Legislature.
Wisconsin Senate Bill 39 , which has strong bipartisan support, expands expungement eligibility to those who have completed their sentences for certain low-level crimes. This includes sealing the record from public view. Those who argue, as April Barker did in an April 7 column, that it is already illegal to discriminate against those with convictions when hiring, are naive at best. As with any form of employment discrimination, it can be almost impossible to prove and enforce.
This law will make it easier for thousands of job seekers in their hunt for employment, and it will eliminate barriers to getting professional licensing, loans, education grants and housing. Let’s do this.
Laura Berger
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.