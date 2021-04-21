Larry Shapiro: What happened to GOP opposition to government intervention?

Dear Editor: Senate Republican Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu says that he and his Republican colleagues oppose marijuana legalization because of “societal concerns.” What happened to the fundamental Republican principle that the government should intervene as little as possible in the private lives of citizens? A recent history of Republican initiatives — opposition to abortion, opposition to same-sex marriage, opposition to choosing one’s gender — suggests that Republicans in fact embrace a different principle: government should intervene as little as possible in the private lives of citizens so long as their private lives conform to Republican values.
Larry Shapiro
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.