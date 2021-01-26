Larry Miller: City Council's Edgewood decision was hypocritical

Dear Editor: The level of hypocrisy shown by the City Council is breathtaking with its recent decision to back the west side's fight against Edgewood’s efforts to host night games at its home field.
The city allowed the military to base the F-35s in Madison, which condemns whole East Side neighborhoods to daily levels of noise that even the military considers to be unhealthy. Those areas will become real estate dead zones, and no amount of protesting seemed to make a difference.
Yet the City Council supports a few dozen wealthy, well-connected, state-fed citizens who are afraid they might be subjected to a bit of low crowd noise for what amounts to a few hours a year. Edgewood’s enrollment has been declining lately and siding with the school would help support an important Madison institution. This could benefit thousands of students there for a whole generation to come. But apparently that’s secondary if you’re affluent, organized and vocal enough.
I live on the north side so I don’t really have a dog in this fight, but I’ve lost a lot of respect for my elected officials and what their priorities are.
Larry Miller
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.