Dear Editor: I am all for open access to police body camera footage. If people are on public place it’s open access.
My only concern is open access to gruesome injuries like a head, arm or leg torn loose. Also if it's a view of death, the face should be blurred out whether next of kin notified or not.
Larry J. Bunk
Oregon
