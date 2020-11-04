 Skip to main content
Larry Eriksson: We've waited too long for a COVID-19 plan

Dear Editor: Many people and some of our leaders seem unwilling or unable to understand the scope of the COVID-19 crisis in our country. On Oct. 28, the New York Times reported that the deaths due to COVID-19 in the United States had reached 227,667 and continue to grow. This already almost equals the number of battle deaths suffered by the U.S. Army in World War II of 234,874. The COVID-19 pandemic is a profound event for our society that matches or exceeds some of the greatest crises that our country has faced. We have waited far too long for a national plan to deal with it.

Larry Eriksson

Madison

