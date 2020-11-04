Larry Eriksson: We've waited too long for a COVID-19 plan

Dear Editor: Many people and some of our leaders seem unwilling or unable to understand the scope of the COVID-19 crisis in our country. On Oct. 28, the New York Times reported that the deaths due to COVID-19 in the United States had reached 227,667 and continue to grow. This already almost equals the number of battle deaths suffered by the U.S. Army in World War II of 234,874. The COVID-19 pandemic is a profound event for our society that matches or exceeds some of the greatest crises that our country has faced. We have waited far too long for a national plan to deal with it.
Larry Eriksson
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!