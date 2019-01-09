Dear Editor: The president has created a dangerous crisis by holding the country hostage to his non-negotiable demand for a wall. On one level, his behavior resembles that of a spoiled child holding his breath to get the proverbial pony. On a more somber level, it brings to mind the failed appeasement of Adolf Hitler by Neville Chamberlain at Munich. Appeasement of spoiled children or demanding demagogues does not work.
Meanwhile, Mitch McConnell refuses to allow the Senate to vote on any legislation unless the president says he will sign it. Then he curtly absolves himself of any responsibility for solving the shutdown. His behavior brings to mind Pontius Pilate washing his hands to absolve himself of responsibility as the crowd condemns Jesus.
The future of our nation depends on resolving the crisis that the president has created and the Senate majority leader refuses to help resolve.
Larry Eriksson
Madison
