Larry Eriksson: Gerrymandering gives us more conservative Republicans

Dear Editor: It is well known that Republicans have made Wisconsin one of the most gerrymandered states in the country. As a result, Republicans have been overrepresented in the state Legislature for many years. In the 2020 November elections for the state Assembly, Democrats received 46% of the votes, but only 38% of the Assembly seats. In the elections for the state Senate, they received 47% of the votes, but again only 38% of the seats on the ballot.
What is much less widely appreciated is that the Republicans elected in secure Republican districts are much more conservative than those elected from more competitive districts. In a secure district, there is no need to take a more moderate position since there is effectively no threat from a Democrat who could win.
This phenomenon was graphically illustrated in the vote in the U. S. House on the second COVID-19 relief bill. This compromise bill was negotiated by the Democrats with the Republicans and representatives of the Trump administration. It passed the House by a vote of 359 in favor and 53 against. The vast majority of Republicans across the nation voted in favor of this compromise. However, all five Republicans in Wisconsin’s House delegation voted against the compromise. Gerrymandering brings Wisconsin not just more Republicans, but much more conservative Republicans.
Larry Eriksson
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.