Larry Davis: How can we treat our homeless population this way?

Dear Editor: The homeless population is gradually growing in Madison. There is a homeless shelter for men (Warner Park) and a shelter for women (Salvation Army) but no shelter for families, children, or single parents with kids. Some families are in hotels but there is a waiting list so many are on the street. We as a community created this situation. People are living in horrible conditions trying to survive and we all look at each other like "what happened?" And to think winter is just around the corner and the city of Madison has more resources than anywhere else in the state. Are we as a community going to continue to witness this and tolerate people being forced to live like animals? Where is our humanity?
Larry Davis
Madison
