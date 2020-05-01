Larry Classen: Wisconsin GOP has become an 'enemy of the people'

Dear Editor: I enjoyed the many reactions and responses to Wisconsin’s primary election in your April 15 edition. The editors, commentators, and letter writers said so much about the Wisconsin GOP. And they said it so much better than I could.

They thoroughly documented the efforts to suppress and manipulate the vote during the April primary. All were too polite.

I realize the inaccuracy of broad generalizations, but It might be time to call ‘em as we see ‘em. So I’ll borrow an invective popular with our president. The Wisconsin GOP has become an enemy of the people.

Larry Classen

Madison

