Dear Editor: I am a longtime Madison resident. I do not own any firearms. I was the owner of a vehicle from which an electronic device was stolen while the vehicle sat locked in my driveway; it was forcibly removed from the dashboard. In this regard I know that I am not alone.
As the Cap Times article "Out of options " shows all too well, law enforcement and the juvenile justice system seem incapable of protecting the citizenry from juvenile predators. Do you think the appropriate message might be sent and received if an armed citizen caught one of these undesirables in the act and eliminated him or her? Assuming the circumstances did not warrant prosecuting such a citizen, what could possibly be the downside? Part of the problem would have been removed at no cost to the community.
Larry Classen
Madison
