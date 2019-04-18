There’s a timeless question teens smugly use to combat coursework: “When am I ever going to use this?” The answer is always, “Of course you won’t use advanced calculus in the real world, but you'll use the problem-solving skills necessary in solving it.” Teachers don’t get paid enough to explain how you’re really just strengthening the same part of your brain you use to balance a checkbook, so the conversation ends there.
While exercising this part of your brain is essential, math isn’t the only way to do it. Why aren’t children given exercises that improve their mind but aren’t unnecessarily difficult? A Sudoku puzzle would help just as much as a math problem. Why aren’t children improving problem-solving skills in a way they enjoy? This especially applies at a collegiate level. Forcing students majoring in English to waste time, money and resources on a physics class that in no way pertains to their field, not only hurts the students but doesn’t allow them to be as much of an expert in their field as possible. Instead of taking a class with no real-world applications, students could take more classes actually pertaining to their field. Much more accomplishments could be made within fields if students were able to focus on their career of choice. The education system needs reform. This has gone on long enough.
Kylie Hollenstein
Cottage Grove
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.