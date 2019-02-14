Dear Editor: Some of these wildlife-killing contests also feed locals after the hunt, especially with rabbit, squirrel and turkey. The one thing the article talked about was how coyotes will multiply, which I believe is false because we have hardly any coyotes where we live and used to have a lot.
I also have a question for whoever wrote the article. Have you ever hunted or own a firearm? Also, most hunters in Wisconsin support wildlife and contribute more of their money than you ever will in your entire lifetime. You also are very wrong when you state that animals don't kill for fun. They like to kill over breeding or territory etc.
I will be opposing the bill that was introduced!
Kyle Herman
Beaver Dam
