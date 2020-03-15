Kyle Gasser: Where's the mea culpa from those who wanted Gard gone?

Dera Editor: I am eagerly awaiting the publication of a letter from Hal Wissink of Waunakee (Cap Times Letter to Editor 12/18/19 "It's time for Greg Gard to go"), thoroughly congratulating coach Greg Gard on his magnificent job guiding the team through at extremely difficult situation and coming out on top. I, too, had questions about this Badger team and figured it just wasn't their year. If you're going to write a letter calling for his ouster, I'd like to see the letter from the same person owning up and saying that call for dismissal was premature.
Kyle Gasser
Verona
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.