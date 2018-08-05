Dear Editor: The economy is doing well. According to Forbes, the average income of the top 1 percent in 2015 was more than $964,000 a year. The 2018 tax cuts reduce the tax of the top 1 percent by 2.6 percent. The 2018 tax cuts reduce the tax of lower to middle income workers by 3 percent.
The average salary of service industry workers is less than $20,000 a year. Could you imagine how difficult our lives would be without the underpaid, hardworking service workers? Where are the financial benefits for the average working Americans? Wages have remained stagnant for decades. With a good economy, who is benefiting besides the richest Americans?
President Trump, who campaigned on cutting farm subsidies, now wants to spend millions more on farm subsidies. Large farms and the richest farmers already benefit most from more than $23 billion a year in subsidy payments. Many industries receive subsidies, which are basically corporate welfare. Citizen welfare recipients cost taxpayers approximately $9,000 a year. Most of these recipients are mentally or physically disabled or both.
Before we vote this November, we need to understand which party is talking about cuts in Social Security, Medicare and needed social programs and who will stand up for the common people.
Kurt Zemke
Rice Lake
