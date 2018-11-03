Dear Editor: During President Trump’s time in office some short-term gains have been positive. I want to talk about long-term solutions for our children and their families. Our country’s history tells the story of heroic sacrifice to allow us the comfort most of us enjoy today. During our president’s term in office our government has withdrawn from the Paris Climate Agreement, revoked higher emission standards for vehicles, revoked regulations for the coal mining industry so now they are allowed to dump mining debris into surrounding waterways, and revoked other regulations concerning the environment. Trump has stated his doubts concerning climate change and global warming.
Many of our Republican lawmakers have stood by the president on these issues even though many of our government agencies and world scientists warn of a very tough future for our children and their families.
We need long-term solutions for future generations such as sustainable food sources, clean air to breathe, and a clean water supply. I know our political system needs major changes, but history clearly demonstrates that the Democratic Party has always stood for environmental protections and for protecting our children’s future. Please vote on Nov. 6 for our children’s future.
Kurt Zemke
Rice Lake
