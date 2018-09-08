Dear Editor: It’s the season of political ads on TV, radio and the internet. Many of the negative ads leave out crucial facts to confuse us. We are a connected public and it is up to all voters to go beyond the short ads that bombard us. If you have a computer, type in the name of the candidate on your favorite search engine and find their website. Study their positions and voting records to make an informed decision Nov. 6. If you don’t use a computer and you need answers on where they stand, contact your local political parties and ask questions about the candidates. You can attend local events where candidates appear and question their positions on issues. Read articles from different newspapers and magazines on issues and candidates.
Many elections are decided by very narrow margins. The voting choices we make affect every aspect of our lives. Local issues like the roads we drive on and access to affordable health care depend on our voices. It is estimated that 80 to 100 million people in the U.S. eligible to vote do not. We need those hidden voices to become informed and vote.
Kurt Zemke
Rice Lake
