Kurt Sonnenburg: We need another FDR moment

Dear Editor: From September 1940 to May 1941, the Germans bombed London relentlessly during WWII and killed 30,000-plus civilians. The United States rallied to drive back Hitler's armed forces to defeat. Now, our own president has done the same (unthinkable) destruction to OUR country by stripping away the rights of minorities, caging refugees, destroying all our safety nets protecting our natural resources and the protection of our wildlife. The rapid spread of COVID-19 has killed over 170,000 people due to his recklessness and complete disregard for the welfare of its citizens and to that of our commonwealth. Our president used his chaos to transfer massive amounts of wealth from the middle class to the robber barons of the 1%. We desperately need another FDR moment. Its time to drive back the enemy as we did in WWII. Not voting blue ensures the death to democracy and the end of the great social experiment and ushers in fascism.
Patriotism is not given freely, it is earned by demonstrating commitment to give back to what we call "the land of the free." It is the sacrifice that we ALL must pay to be American citizens of these United States. Forward! On, Wisconsin.
Kurt Sonnenburg
Madison
