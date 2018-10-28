Dear Editor: On Nov. 6 Marathon County voters will get the opportunity to weigh in on the issue of legalizing medical marijuana in Wisconsin. Fifteen counties and two cities in Wisconsin containing millions of citizens will be voting on a variety of marijuana legalization ballot measures. These ballots have forced many government representatives and candidates to go on the public record as to their views and values on this timely health care matter. It is nice to eradicate vague statements by politicians that they are undecided, still evolving, or having no comment on issues of the day.
Locally, Democratic candidates Nancy Stencil, Margaret Engebretson and others stated that they support the legalization of medical marijuana. Disappointingly, Republicans like Scott Walker and Sean Duffy stick to sketchy arguments like "marijuana is a gateway drug and it will make society worse" no matter what valid studies elucidate, and the rational realities demonstrated month after month in states and countries that have legalized marijuana.
Why let neighboring states siphon millions in taxes from commercial activity that could be accomplished in the Badger State?
Humans have been acquiring medicine from plants for thousands of years. GW Pharmaceuticals received FDA approval for sale of its medicines that are made directly from marijuana. This actuality shatters the misguided belief that marijuana has no medical use, such as being a prescribed alternative to opiates and their inherent tragic overdoses. Overdoses on marijuana don’t happen.
The Republican-led Legislature in power for years refusing to act speaks volumes. That barricade motivated citizens statewide to respond locally and produce ballot measures. To achieve constructive change on the issues you care about replace those garden-variety politicians who stand for entrenched obstruction, choosing the office-seekers that will work for genuine advancement. Vote smart.
Kurt Hase
Wausau
