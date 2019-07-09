Dear Editor: I'm 64 years old, and contrary to Paul Fanlund's July 5 column opposing Medicare for all, I can't wait to "lose" my private health insurance and start receiving Medicare. Fanlund buys into the false notion that eliminating private insurance means you will lose your doctor. A recent Morning Consult poll found that support for Medicare-for-all does indeed fall if it "diminishes the role of private insurers." But it more than recovers if the diminishment "allows you to keep your doctor and hospital." Bernie Sanders' Medicare-for-all bill doesn't ban private health insurance. What it does ban is any private health coverage that duplicates the coverage offered by the government, something Medicare already does. While Sanders' plan doesn’t ban supplementary coverage from private insurers, it does offer such generous coverage by the government that there's not much room left for private coverage to fill any gaps.
Kurt C. Kobelt
Middleton
