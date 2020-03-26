Kristine M. Gallagher: Vander Meulen will serve children with special needs

Dear Editor: I am a mother of a Black child who has cognitive disabilities. I am voting for Nicki Vander Meulen on April 7 for Madison School Board. I hope you will too.
I am grateful to have not one, but two school board members who have gone through the IEP process (Savion Castro and Nicki Vander Meulen). Anyone who has understands how mired in legalities you are if you or your child has special needs. And the rules are continuously changing. Children and their families need someone who gets that.
With Nicki, we not only get someone with lived experience, but we also get someone with expertise. Nicki is a lawyer.
I see Nicki in the community. I see her being collegial with all the different players that make up MMSD. I see Nicki as a fighter who will stand up for every child, but especially our most vulnerable.
Please, let’s keep Nicki on the BOE.
Kristine M. Gallagher
Madison
