Kristine Lamont: We need to find a way to get children back in school

Dear Editor: We all need to come together and figure out ways to have as many children in school as many days as possible next fall. The more vulnerable the child the more important it becomes to have in-person instruction. Our top priority is and will continue to be the health and safety of students, staff and community members, but health and safety includes more than just protection from the virus. The more vulnerable the child, the more important opening our public schools become.
Let’s treat this situation as the crisis it is and find ways to solve it. Could empty or underutilized spaces in the community be used for classrooms during the week? Could community members and former or pre-service teachers be employed to provide supervision and instruction? What other ideas do people have? One might wonder how we pay for this. I do too, but let’s not forget that we have a legal responsibility and a moral imperative to fund our public schools for all the children who live in our community. We can figure this out!
Kristine Lamont
Madison
