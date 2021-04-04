Kristine Lamont: Independent charters perpetuate the Matthew effect

Dear Editor: I was recently reported that a local independent charter school was given a gift worth millions by Pleasant Rowland to purchase an office building. While many may applaud this gift, in reality, it is just another example of the Matthew effect where the “rich get richer and the poor get poorer.”
How do independent charter schools perpetuate the Matthew effect? They perpetuate it because while they are publicly funded, they do not have to follow the same rules as our local public schools. Here are a few ways that independent charter schools can take more for a few students while leaving less for the other students: receiving money from the Payroll Protection Plan (traditional public schools couldn’t even apply), “counseling students out” while keeping the tuition money or even making enrollment so difficult that you only get “certain” students. Everyone knows that our educational system needs constant work to reach its goal of an equitable education for all, but purposely creating these parallel systems where certain children get more at the expense of others is not the system we should be striving for in Wisconsin.
Kristine Lamont
Madison
