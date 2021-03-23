Kristin Mathews: Rebecca Kemble has been an excellent alder

Dear Editor: I am writing today in support of Rebecca Kemble in her campaign for reelection on Madison's north side for our District 18 alder. I have always appreciated Rebecca Kemble’s advocacy for the environment, safe schools and affordable housing.
On the environment, Rebecca is a strong voice against the F-35 fighter jets proposed for the north side and the PFAS “forever chemicals” polluting our land and water. She worked with Friends of Cherokee Marsh to restore wetlands, purchase more land for conservation, and implement sustainable land management practices.
Rebecca’s leadership for safe schools predates her election to the Common Council. She’s worked with other north side parents and teachers to build community through school gardens. As alder, she co-founded Mendota School Community PUPs (Peers Uplifting Peers), which involves students in finding solutions to the issues facing their community. She’s helped expand youth programming at the Vera Court and Warner Park community centers.
We need someone with Rebecca’s vision and skill to fight for secure, affordable housing. She’s working hard to increase the city’s land banking program and collaborating with groups including the Madison Area Community Land Trust, Madison Area Cooperative Housing Alliance, and Tenant Resource Center.
Rebecca has been an excellent alder and I am grateful that she is running again.
Kristin Mathews
Madison
