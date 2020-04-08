Kristin Haugen-Wente: Lawmakers who allowed in-person voting should be ashamed

Dear Editor: As I sit down to write this letter, it is Election Day. I am not writing as a Democrat or Republican, but as a citizen of this state, and a member of the human community. What should have been a day of empowerment, pride and good citizenry, has turned into a day of worry, fear, and danger. I have lived in Wisconsin most of my life, and I have never been more ashamed of my government officials — those who have been elected, by us, to serve us. Our state Legislature, particularly those members who have fought tooth and nail to delay, suppress and limit our citizens' right to vote, have shamed themselves and their legislative body. No one, of sound mind and good sense, is unable to see through their efforts to make a power grab in this election. There is, quite simply, no good reason why this election could not have been postponed, done through extended absentee balloting, or any number of measures to ensure it's safety. To put our citizenry in direct danger, to make us choose between our fundamental right to vote, versus our own health, is disgraceful and inexcusable. I would urge every citizen of this state to identify those lawmakers who refused to allow for a postponement or alternative plan to today's in-person voting, and contact them to voice your disapproval — or better yet, vote them out the next time they are running for reelection. Courage, strength and best wishes for good health to all of you who made the difficult decision to go out and vote in person, and for those who didn't or couldn't, the shame is not on you, it is on those lawmakers who acted with such grave indifference to their own citizenry.