Kristin Haugen-Wente: Destruction of Madison monuments detracts from the cause

Dear Editor: I was saddened to see some of the Black Lives Matter protesters' destruction and removal of the Hans Cristian Heg and Forward statues from the Capitol Square. While I understand, and wholly support the peaceful protests happening around our nation, and the removal of those statues which glorify the Confederacy or those who stood for oppression in any form, I simply cannot understand the destruction of these two statues which stood for neither.
It has been stated by some within the movement, that the statues were removed because they stood for ideals which we, as the Republic, have not yet fulfilled. This logic is both convoluted and counter-productive. If one were to follow this line of thinking, should we also tear down statues of Malcolm X , Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks? For certainly, their vision for America is still, unfortunately, a work in progress.
To remove the Hans Christian Heg statue, a statue of an ardent abolitionist, who fought over 150 years ago for the same justice that so many are fighting for today, is tragically ironic. The Forward statue (sculpted by a female artist and paid for by women across Wisconsin during a time when women were fighting against oppression and for equality) symbolized all that we hope for within our society. It's destruction is a slap in the face to women of all races, and those who believe in the productive struggle of moving our society forward.
The biggest shame in the destruction of these monuments however, is that it puts a blemish on the face of what should be a movement towards positive change. Those purporting violence and destruction are unfortunately, and sadly, detracting from their own message and winning no favor for their cause — and this fact is the most tragic consequence of the situation.
Kristin Haugen-Wente
Madison
