Kristen Colgin: Where’s the Moratorium on Evictions for Older Adults?

Dear Editor: As a senior nursing student and intern, I care directly for patients diagnosed with COVID-19. I was shocked to read about the eviction of seniors in the Cap Times article "In the midst of COVID pandemic, 48 seniors at The Gardens are told to move out," published on Nov. 14. The shared living environments and care requirements put those with higher rates of comorbidities at greater risk of exposure. Aside from my general concerns, I live across the street from The Gardens. These are my neighbors — they deserve better.
Our aging population have enough barriers to care without having to navigate an eviction during a pandemic. The prospective buyer of The Gardens is placing higher priority on the aesthetics of a building ahead of the needs of the people living inside.
Evicting older adults during this crisis would be devastating, and the short timeline means movers, families and older adults will be in closer proximity during the relocation, increasing the risk of exposure. Those lucky enough to find a new place to live may face more expensive or substandard care due to limited vacancies. People living with dementia or complicated illnesses may move to facilities unfamiliar with their needs, and face challenges building new relationships with residents and staff due to COVID-19.
I’m calling on my fellow Madison neighbors, the City of Madison, advocacy groups, and nonprofits to take action in protecting residents of The Gardens.
Kristen Colgin
Madison
