Kristen Audet: Send Lindsay Lemmer to the state Assembly

Dear Editor: Voters on Madison’s east and north sides, including the Village of Maple Bluff, have an important decision to make in electing a new representative to the state assembly. Melissa Sargent, who is vacating the seat to run for state Senate, has represented us well. We need the best person to follow in her footsteps, and that is Ald. Lindsay Lemmer. As an elected leader on the City Council, Lindsay has been effective, proactive, and has gotten results for her district. She is a skilled advocate, serving as the President of the Wisconsin Chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW). As communications chair for the Dane County Voter ID Coalition, she worked as part of a collaboration with the League of Women Voters and the NAACP to advance voting rights.
I know firsthand that Lindsay values collaboration and communication in local government. As county supervisor for a large part of Ald. Lemmer's Common council district I have appreciated her open communication and engaging willingness to collaborate. Lindsay does a great job listening to her constituents. One example is her leadership of community forums on critical issues such as affordable housing. Lindsay works hard to engage with her whole district and respond to constituents and partners and I know she will continue this in her role as state representative.
Lindsay has the experience, the values, the courage to stand up for what’s right, and the ability to work with others to get things done that we need in the state legislature. I urge voters in the 48th District to send her to the state Capitol.
Kristen Audet
Madison
