Krista Hatcher Uelmen: Stand up for crime victims with Marsy's Law

Dear Editor: This spring Election, Wisconsin voters can do a small thing that can make a big difference for survivors all over our state by supporting additional rights for crime victims on your ballot.

As a survivor of sexual and physical assault myself, I know exactly what it feels like to be violated. Not everyone has the strength to voice their pain or past experiences, but I know how important it is for survivors to feel that the system is on their side and they do have a voice.

That’s why I support the proposal to amend the state constitution to strengthen victims’ rights, commonly known as Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin. With simple protections like simple rights like the right to timely information about their own case or the right to be heard throughout the legal process, I believe that Marsy’s Law will help immensely in ensuring that victims know that they have a voice and emboldening them to come forward.

It’s time to stand up for those who have been victims of crime, so they may heal. Please Vote YES on the proposed crime victims’ constitutional amendment and help give victims the equal rights they deserve.

Krista Hatcher Uelmen

Mazomanie

