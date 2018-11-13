Dear Editor: Congratulations to Howard Marklein on his state Senate re-election and thank you to the hundreds of volunteers and thousands of supporters who worked so hard on my race. I am so proud of my team’s hopeful, truthful, forward-looking and clean campaign, and I promise that I am not done fighting for the good people and gorgeous landscape of southwest Wisconsin.
We had two goals when we started this campaign last winter. The first was to win. The second was to bring joy, fun and pride back to the practice of democracy. In a time when most people believe that the system is broken and that politics are dirty, we felt it was important to bring a smile to every door, and a sincere invitation to find common ground.
I am especially proud of the positivity my team sustained till the end, in spite of the outrageous volume of slanderous and ugly ads attacking me. I still believe that democracy is worth fighting for, and I remain committed to restoring public trust in the political system. I will be leading the charge against gerrymandering, uncontrolled political donations and secretive government from the field, rather than from the Capitol.
The campaign was a wonderful experience. Thanks to all of you who welcomed me into your homes, businesses and places of work to talk and dream together of a better future — for us and for our children. I am still holding all of those conversations in my heart, and I’ll be back.
Kriss Marion
Democratic candidate
17th Senate District
