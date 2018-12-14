Dear Editor: Last week, like thousands of you, I reached out to my state representatives and requested they vote NO to the lame-duck legislation rushed through, mostly in secret, by majority leaders in extraordinary session.
Rep. Todd Novak voted NO to all three bills authored by Assembly Majority Leader Rep. Robin Vos, citing the high volume of constituent calls he received in opposition. Sen. Howard Marklein voted YES to all three, which was no real surprise. (His record shows him voting with Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald 99.3 percent of the time.) What was surprising is that Marklein acknowledged the tremendous amount of calls, apologizing via email for his full voicemail. But he dismissed constituents as being “misled.” Rather than respect voters who elected Evers as governor and Kaul as attorney general just a month ago, he sided with his party bosses to hamstring them before they take office. Yet Marklein very recently ran a re-election campaign promising to fight Madison insiders and saying in one mailer: "I don't care for political gamesmanship.”
It’s no small irony that the country was mourning former President George H.W. Bush while Wisconsin was trying to come to terms with this partisan power grab. Bush famously left a powerful letter behind for incoming President Bill Clinton, wishing him success for the sake of the nation. With the whole country now watching the antics in our fair state with disgust, Gov. Scott Walker would do well to send a similarly gracious message to his successor. A veto for these bills would do nicely.
Kriss Marion, Lafayette County Supervisor
Blanchardville
