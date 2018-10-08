Dear Editor: As a nurse, I'm deeply concerned about the health consequences from exposure to polluted water. The proposal from the Environmental Protection Agency to replace the Clean Water Rule would weaken critical clean water protections and have a negative impact on human health and the economy.
The Clean Water Rule has protected water for over 100 million Americans and has prevented pollution that enters our rivers and lakes from "point sources," single, identifiable sources of pollution like wastewater treatment plants and factories.
Pollution from "nonpoint sources," though, remain a significant public health issue. Nonpoint sources of pollution include runoff, which occurs when rainwater or snowmelt flows and picks up pollutants from farmlands and city streets before entering waterways.
Health issues from runoff can be immediate or long term, and range from diarrhea to learning disabilities to infant death.
Dissolved phosphorus for example, is a nutrient that is found in manure and applied to agricultural fields, and makes its way to Wisconsin waters after it rains. This can lead to toxic algae blooms, which sicken or kill people and animals, raise treatment costs for drinking water, and hurt industries that depend on clean water.
With the frequency of high-intensity rain events on the rise, more protections are needed to prevent dangerous bacteria, pathogens and other chemicals from making their way into groundwater, lakes and streams, not less.
I urge EPA Administrator Wheeler to put the health of our children and communities first and stop the plan to repeal the Clean Water Rule.
Korina Aghmar, BSN, RN, CTN-B
Green Bay
