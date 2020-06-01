Kirk Leach: The biofuels industry needs relief, too

Dear Editor: During these dark days in our world, people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic continue to lose hope in the full restoration of their previous lifestyles. That seems especially true for those in the biofuels industry. Trade wars, market instability and an unprecedented drop in demand for ethanol add to the struggle, making this a storm unlike anything rural communities have experienced. Farmers and biofuels producers are at the brink, and half the industry is already offline. Tens of thousands of Wisconsin families, and the rural economies they support, may never recover if policymakers don’t do their part to protect the people who feed and fuel America — the very people necessary for the survival of us all.

Unfortunately, the United States Department of Agriculture failed to provide support for the biofuels industry in its first $19 billion relief package. Rural communities are resilient, but we cannot be overlooked — there is too much at stake. Our products and services make up a crucial part the infrastructure necessary for Americans to live safely and comfortably, and we are needed! Our leaders in Washington should work to ensure that the entire agricultural supply chain has the support it needs to rebuild. They should also move quickly to restore stability around the Renewable Fuel Standard and lift regulatory barriers to new markets. Perhaps then we can help lead the way to the great economic comeback that our country so desperately needs.