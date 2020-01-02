Kirk Elliott: A poem in praise of 'Hamilton'

Dear Editor: I recommend "Hamilton" for serious fun
It’s the best musical under the sun
There are no spoken words in this work of art
So maybe it’s opera right from the start
Ron Chernow’s writing has made it all clear
Ham made us prosper with little to fear
Now we do know that our culture has changed
Rap and funk dancing have long gone mainstream
We’re mostly immigrants; that you should know
It will be obvious from seeing the show
Don’t be morose and slouching around
There’s hope in the world when such dancers abound
An orchestra’s hidden down in the pit
It’s bad man it’s jammin you’re gonna like it
Kirk Elliott
Madison
