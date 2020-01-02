Kirk Elliott: A poem in praise of 'Hamilton'

Dear Editor: I recommend "Hamilton" for serious fun

It’s the best musical under the sun

There are no spoken words in this work of art

So maybe it’s opera right from the start

Ron Chernow’s writing has made it all clear

Ham made us prosper with little to fear

Now we do know that our culture has changed

Rap and funk dancing have long gone mainstream

We’re mostly immigrants; that you should know

It will be obvious from seeing the show

Don’t be morose and slouching around

There’s hope in the world when such dancers abound

An orchestra’s hidden down in the pit

It’s bad man it’s jammin you’re gonna like it

Kirk Elliott

Madison

