Kippian Inglis: Our small polling place didn't have PPE like Vos was given

Dear Editor: Thank you for the recent John Nichols column about Robin Vos. As a poll worker in a small rural town in Dane County, I saw the news articles with the photos and words of Vos while I was working on April 7 where he stated “it was perfectly safe” and that “the PPE was required to be a poll worker.” Needless to say, I was livid when I saw this. Our small crew of poll workers worked many hours trying to figure out how to implement all the safety measures we could considering our very small space, how to insure all the voters in our poll books, regardless of party affiliation, were allowed to vote. We were sent ONE box of size small nitrile gloves (some of our poll workers needed size large, which I had and donated). We were sent the small paper masks that are the LEAST protective; most of us wore our own handmade masks. There was no other PPE, nor was it required as Vos insisted to a reporter. In fact, I believe there was discussion among the clerks before voting day that the masks even be considered.
Frankly, in light of the need then and still now, of decent PPE for our frontline medical workers, I’d really like to know who chose to provide Vos and the workers at THAT polling station with the equipment rather than releasing it to our frontline workers.
Vos will do anything to garner power and votes, even lie through his teeth. I still shake with rage when I see that photo, especially as he prominently displayed his name tag as Election Inspector. EVERYONE who signs up to work as a poll worker is an Election Inspector.
Kippian Inglis
Dane
