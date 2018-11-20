Dear Editor: Wisconsin is still a solidly blue state.
In 2018, Wisconsinites statewide voted for Democrats in the state Assembly contests 55-43 percent, but because of the biased redistricting of 2010, the 2018 election resulted in Republican winners filling Assembly seats 63-36 percent.
Similarly, in 2018, Wisconsinites statewide voted for Democratic congressmen in the U.S. House 53-46 percent, but because of the biased redistricting of 2010, the 2018 election resulted in Republican winners filling House seats 63-38 percent.
Yes, we still have a Republican Legislature in Wisconsin. But in 2020 we also will have a governor who will veto grossly gerrymandered districts that steal votes from the majority to give power to the few. That will be another baby step toward healing the damage done to our state since 2010.
We need a neutral body to determine our districts based on population. We've had badly gerrymandered districts in both directions in the past. It should not be gerrymandered in the opposite direction, but our representation should be reflective of the votes of our citizens, not overwhelmingly unbalanced in favor of the voting minority.
I compiled this information from the unofficial election results posted on county websites shortly after the 2018 election. A short link to a PDF including the raw data I used is here: https://goo.gl/DFRuA2
Kimi Ishikawa
Madison
