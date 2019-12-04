Dear Editor: On Dec. 4, the Madison and Dane County Board of Health will state their position of support for the removal of all non-medical vaccination exemptions. For decades, the state of Wisconsin has upheld health freedom, bodily autonomy and religious rights, by maintaining all three vaccine exemptions. For that, you can thank Marge Grant, whose son's permanent, life-altering injury was a catalyst for the exemptions. Her son Scott suffered a severe reaction to the DTP vaccine. The Board of Health’s new policy intends to remove the liberties our country was founded upon. The removal of the personal and religious exemptions immediately affects my family and thousands of other Wisconsinites . My husband and I are charged with the responsibility of our children's health care. In consultation with our health care providers, we should remain our children's medical guardians, not the Madison and Dane County Board of Health, of whom none have attended my family. Our country was founded upon certain freedoms, and is not the right to voluntarily participate in medical procedures (with known risk) central to these freedoms? Concerned parents and citizens are encouraged to attend the meeting to stand for maintaining necessary choice.
Kimberly Smith
Oregon
