Kimberly Hollis: Slaughter of wolves is a stain on Wisconsin

Dear Editor: The Boone and Crockett Club is North America's oldest wildlife and habitat conservation organization, founded in 1887 by Theodore Roosevelt. They define "fair chase" as the ethical, sportsmanlike and lawful pursuit and taking of free-ranging, wild, native North American big game animals in a manner that does not give the hunter an improper advantage over the animals.
"Fair chase" did not exist during the 72-hour February "emergency wolf harvest." Large groups of men, packs of hunting hounds trained to tear apart and kill, guns, bows, snares, traps, bait, night hunting, along with snowmobiles and four-wheelers were used to kill the wolves. Some of those involved bragged about "gut shooting" as many wolves as possible. Not a single advantage was given to the wolf, when Act 169 was passed into law in 2011. No species should be treated this cruelly.
Wisconsin's wildlife belongs to all of us. We deserve to have our voices heard. Please contact your legislators and urge them to repeal Act 169. This slaughter of our wolves is a stain on Wisconsin.
Kimberly Hollis
Winter
