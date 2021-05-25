Kimberly Hollis: Hounding is unethical

Dear Editor: Wisconsin is the only state that allows hunters to use unleashed packs of radio collared hounds to pursue wolves. Hounds chase the quarry to exhaustion or until they turn and fight. The use of hounds in the February wolf hunt was one of the reasons that the quota was exceeded so quickly. One hundred eighty-eight of the wolves reported killed were taken with the use of hounds.
Hounds are allowed in our national forest 365 days a year. Many times the hounds will also pursue non-target animals such as deer, small mammals and birds. When the hounds go into the wolf caution areas and harass the wolves, fights occur as the wolves try to protect their pups. Sometimes hounds are killed, and hound hunters are then compensated $2,500 by the state. The hunters are paid for mistreating their hounds by putting them in harm's way.
Hounds are also used on bears. The hunters bait the bears with junk food, the hounds chase and tree the bear, the hunter shoots the bear. Often cubs are left orphaned to starve as the hunter misidentified the gender of the bear.
For many years the special-interest hunting groups have had much influence over our wildlife management policy. Legislation such as Act 169 mandated a wolf hunt and created the rules of the hunt, including the use of hounds. Act 346 makes it illegal to photograph or record a hunter.
This type of hunting is not fair, as it gives the hunters too much advantage. Hounding is considered unsporting by many hunters, as well as a majority of the public.
Kimberly Hollis
Winter
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.