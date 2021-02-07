Kimball Shinkoskey: Is Congress too weak to hold a tyrant accountable?

Dear Editor: Former President Trump’s situation bears resemblance to that of Marcius in ancient Rome. Marcius was impeached for inciting the citizenry to insurrection.
However, Marcius’ favorable military activity ultimately assured him a decent reputation even after his brush with the law, while Mr. Trump does not have such a redeeming contribution in public service to fall back on. Mr. Trump’s situation also resembles some others who surfaced in Rome and Athens near the end of those democracies, according to Plutarch and Aristotle.
Nasica of Rome was impeached for inciting the insurrection that resulted in the killing of Tiberius Graccus, an admired democratic leader. A group of operatives led by Catiline, who had lost the election to Cicero, conspired to overthrow the consulship of Cicero in 63 B.C. Catiline fled after an impromptu impeachment trial in the Senate. This event is notable for its similarity to Mr. Trump’s attempt to unseat Mr. Biden after the recent election.
Is the American Congress too weak to take simple, legal action to hold a tyrant accountable and in the process preserve democracy?
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
