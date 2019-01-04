Dear Editor: While wrapping up a birthday present book, "The Capital Times" by Dave Zweifel and John Nichols, I thumbed through it after having read the book shortly after it came out. I came across two interesting things, “the paper regularly endorsed moderate and liberal Republicans such as former state Senator Barbara Lorman in the 1980s.”
And on Page 168, “Truth is, the Wallaces and Thurmonds of their day have been replaced — here in Wisconsin at any rate — with the likes of state Senator Scott Fitzgerald" — one of the key authors of the same-sex marriage ban in Wisconsin.
This reference to Fitzgerald was a very fitting one. If we care to remember back to the 1980s when Lorman’s husband, state Sen. Milt Lorman, passed away while in office, a Republican and Democrat teamed up to do all they could to get Barbara Lorman appointed to Milt's Senate seat.
Barbara Lorman decently and honorably served out her husband’s term, and decided to run for a four-year term.
Fitzgerald ran in the primary against Lorman, and won what was called the dirtiest political campaign in Wisconsin history up to that time. About the only thing we can say about this is that anyone with even a minimal sense of decency would have never acted in the disgusting way Fitzgerald did, and continues to do.
Tragically, we have far too many Fitzgerald clones in the Wisconsin Legislature. They are nothing more than corporate drones fulfilling the whims and commands of their corporate owners, and not the best interests of the people they are elected to serve.
Kim Tschudy
New Glarus
