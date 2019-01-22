Dear Editor: You have to hand it to Congressman Glen Grothman and his recent news release on the horrors of abortion. Here is a guy who has never been married, and probably lives in his mother’s basement when he’s not in Washington, passing on his sage thoughts on social issues.
Grothman’s recent remarks brought back a memory from the 1980s when the Wisconsin Legislature had two Catholic democrat state representatives, liberal Harvey Dueholm of Luck, and conservative Joanne Duren of Cazenovia.
During a debate on birth control, Duren went off on a tangent about the horrors of birth control. As she concluded her remarks, Dueholm took the floor, looked at Duren, shook his finger at Duren, admonishing her, “Joanie, you no playa da game, you don’t makea da rules!”
It took a couple of seconds to sink in, what Duholm had just said. The entire chamber erupted in loud laughter. Duren quickly gathered up her books and binders and stormed out of the Assembly Chamber.
An early 1970s incident with birth control came up when former state Sen. Gordon Roseleip, R-Darlington, went off the wall with his comment, “If we make birth control available to everyone, poor people won’t have big families, and we won’t be able to raise big armies!”
Dueholm’s advice, and Roseleip’s nuttiness, needs to be well considered again, this time for Grothman.
Kim Tschudy
New Glarus
