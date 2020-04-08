Kim Tschudy: Conservative class doesn't want to pay taxes

Dear Editor: I agree with Dave Zweifel's editorial on why Daniel Kelly should not be elected to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, in which he states, "Kelly's reluctance to help the needy doesn't belong on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. All that means a safe judicial voice for the causes of Wisconsin's conservative class, many of who don't want to pay taxes to help the poor."

Zweifel's comment is correct, but the conservative class not only doesn't want to pay taxes to help the poor, the conservative class plainly doesn't want to pay any taxes.

Kim Tschudy

New Glarus

