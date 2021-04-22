Kim Suhr and Philip Smith: Carbon fee and dividend plan deserves support

Dear Editor: President Biden recently outlined his infrastructure plan which includes many features that will begin to achieve the administration’s goal of zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. However, it is unclear how far these items will move us to that objective and includes no mechanism to encourage other countries to meet the same goal.
We need more specific plans on getting to net zero emissions by 2050. Two of the leading contenders are the carbon fee and dividend and regulatory approaches. The former will get us there in a fair and equitable way to all Americans. The latter would hurt the poor the most:
o Any climate plan will result in near-term higher costs as a result of fossil fuel providers passing on their increased costs to all of us.
o The poor pay a higher percentage of their income in energy bills (either directly through utility bills or indirectly through increased rent); as a result they will shoulder a bigger burden of increased prices.
The carbon fee and dividend approach, however, returns the fossil fuel fees to each of us, providing more than enough cash to offset the higher bills for the lower income groups.
The leading carbon fee and dividend plan is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, just re-introduced into the 117th Congress with 28 co-sponsors. The plan applies a steadily increasing fee on all fossil fuels as they are removed from the ground. The higher cost of extracted fossil fuels will incentivize companies to innovate and utilities to switch to renewable energy sources or add carbon capture and sequestration to reduce their greenhouse gas footprint. The fee is returned to each of us equally. More than 85% of the low- and middle-income earners will receive far more cash back than the increased costs they will face.
The plan has other benefits as well. The increased cash in the hands of people needing it most will result in economic stimulation and create over 2.8 million jobs. Reduced use of fossil fuels will result in cleaner air and improved health. The border carbon adjustment will protect American business and incentivizes other countries to enact their own reduction policies.
Perhaps, most importantly, a study presented in Nature Climate Change suggests the fee will get us to the net zero greenhouse gas emission goal by 2050.
The EICDA is the best first step to address the climate crisis and is the fairest for all. Please encourage Wisconsin’s elected leaders to sign on to the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.
Kim Suhr and Philip Smith
Members of Citizens Climate Lobby, Wisconsin
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.