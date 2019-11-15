Dear Editor: Andrew Seidel's "National Bible Week" column only hints at the results of a concerted effort conducted for more than 40 years to move this country in a religious direction. Open-minded people could start by asking why this is necessary, when there is surely evidence than a secular approach to governance and ethics works well in situations characterized by diversity. Many of us do not wish to be part of a “strong Christian nation“ that by definition excludes people of other religious faiths and people of no religious faith from full participation in civic life. Run fast before you sign on to National Bible Week!
Kim Karcher
Madison
