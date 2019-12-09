Dear Editor: Cori Salchert’s guest column on assisted suicide was certainly poignant. Her family’s care of children with rather hopeless conditions is laudable. However, there are no legislative proposals that mandate that death for any individual with an incurable or terminal disease. People and their guardians who want to pursue life-prolonging interventions may do so. Let the rest of us draw our own conclusions about when it is right for us to end our own lives.
Kim Karcher
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.